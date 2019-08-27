FBR to monitor sales tax returns with new software

A new software has been inaugurated by the FBR to monitor sales tax returns.

Federal Board of Revenue Chairperson Shabbar Zaidi inaugurated it on Tuesday at the FBR headquarters, which has been developed by the IR-Operations Wing of FBR, according to a press statement.

It is called Centralised Sales Tax and FED Assessment and Processing (CSTAP). The purpose CSTAP is to identify the tax gaps and determine actual sales tax/ FED liabilities of all taxpayers.

Zaidi was given a live demonstration on the working and application of the new software by Seema Shakeel, a member of the IR-operations department.

CSTAP will also be used to process refund claims.

The FBR chairperson was informed that the first batch of 25 officers from field formations have been given a task to test run this project from September 11. It will then be made available to all field formations across the country, the press statement read.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.