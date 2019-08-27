Tuesday, August 27, 2019  | 25 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

FBR to monitor sales tax returns with new software

40 mins ago
 

A new software has been inaugurated by the FBR to monitor sales tax returns.

Federal Board of Revenue Chairperson Shabbar Zaidi inaugurated it on Tuesday at the FBR headquarters, which has been developed by the IR-Operations Wing of FBR, according to a press statement.

It is called Centralised Sales Tax and FED Assessment and Processing (CSTAP). The purpose CSTAP is to identify the tax gaps and determine actual sales tax/ FED liabilities of all taxpayers.

Zaidi was given a live demonstration on the working and application of the new software by Seema Shakeel, a member of the IR-operations department.

CSTAP will also be used to process refund claims.

The FBR chairperson was informed that the first batch of 25 officers from field formations have been given a task to test run this project from September 11. It will then be made available to all field formations across the country, the press statement read.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
fbr Sales Tax
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Faisalabad’s textile mill owners stage strike against new taxes
Faisalabad’s textile mill owners stage strike against new taxes
economy
 
 
 
 
 
Faisalabad, textile, factory, Machine, tax, PTI
 
MOST READ
Hamza Ali Abbasi weds Naimal Khawar
Hamza Ali Abbasi weds Naimal Khawar
'Hitman' killed boutique owner on Lahore's Bund Road: police 
‘Hitman’ killed boutique owner on Lahore’s Bund Road: police 
Lahore woman's family being threatened not to pursue murder case
Lahore woman’s family being threatened not to pursue murder case
Hamza Ali Abbasi confirms he's marrying Naimal Khawar
Hamza Ali Abbasi confirms he’s marrying Naimal Khawar
Pakistan gets its first 5G mobile internet service
Pakistan gets its first 5G mobile internet service
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.