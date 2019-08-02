Friday, August 2, 2019  | 29 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Money

FBR extends deadline for filing tax returns to August 9

1 hour ago
 

The Federal Board of Revenue has extended the deadline for filing income tax returns or statements for Tax Year 2018 to August 9, 2019, it has been learnt.

The deadline was due to expire on Friday, August 2. However the revenue authority once again extended it to August 9.

According to FBR, individuals, who own immovable properties with specified land area or vehicles having engine capacity above 1000cc, are required to furnish a return of their income under the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.

The Government of Pakistan has lately been making efforts to bring more and more people into the tax net and document the country’s economy.

An asset declaration scheme was also introduced on May 14 in this regard. The amnesty scheme expired on July 3.

