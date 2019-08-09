Friday, August 9, 2019  | 7 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Politics

Fawad Chaudhry’s comments on Samjhauta Express irk Sheikh Rasheed

45 mins ago
 

Photo: Online

Fawad Chaudhry is used to interfering in other ministries. He shouldn’t do this, said Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed while reacting to the science and technology minister’s comments on the discontinuation of the Samjhauta Express. 

Rasheed had announced on Thursday that he is discontinuing the Samjhauta Express, which runs from Lahore to Attari, responding to India revoking Kashmir’s special status as an autonomous state.

Related: Pakistan suspends second rail link to India

Chaudhry responded to the move and said that the railways minister does not have the authority to make this decision. The foreign ministry and the National Security Council should’ve made the announcement. “The topic of Samjhauta Express wasn’t even discussed in the cabinet meeting.” He said that brunt of the decision will be faced by the Sikhs. The science minister was speaking to Hamid Mir’s talk show, Capital Talk.

“I am not stupid. I announced that the train is being discontinued after the approval of PM Khan and the principal secretary,” Rasheed clarified while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Friday.”He [Fawad Chaudhry] should focus on his ministry. “He was just trying to become tarzan, but I will speak to Prime Minister Imran Khan about this.”

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
fawad chaudhry sheikh rasheed
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Karachi’s crime too dangerous to report surfaces in cop’s fiction
Karachi’s crime too dangerous to report surfaces in cop’s fiction
culture
 
 
 
 
 
Omar Shahid Hamid, Karachi, karachi crime, book review, the fix, cricket, crime, cricket corruption
 
MOST READ
House of Farooq Sattar's media coordinator ransacked in Karachi
House of Farooq Sattar’s media coordinator ransacked in Karachi
Karachi police arrest man behind 35-hour Saddar mobile mall heist
Karachi police arrest man behind 35-hour Saddar mobile mall heist
Watch: Two robbers loot grocery store in Lahore
Watch: Two robbers loot grocery store in Lahore
Kashmir no longer autonomous state as India revokes special status
Kashmir no longer autonomous state as India revokes special status
Karachi, Hyderabad to receive rain before Eid
Karachi, Hyderabad to receive rain before Eid
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.