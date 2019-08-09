Fawad Chaudhry’s comments on Samjhauta Express irk Sheikh Rasheed

Fawad Chaudhry is used to interfering in other ministries. He shouldn’t do this, said Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed while reacting to the science and technology minister’s comments on the discontinuation of the Samjhauta Express.

Rasheed had announced on Thursday that he is discontinuing the Samjhauta Express, which runs from Lahore to Attari, responding to India revoking Kashmir’s special status as an autonomous state.

Chaudhry responded to the move and said that the railways minister does not have the authority to make this decision. The foreign ministry and the National Security Council should’ve made the announcement. “The topic of Samjhauta Express wasn’t even discussed in the cabinet meeting.” He said that brunt of the decision will be faced by the Sikhs. The science minister was speaking to Hamid Mir’s talk show, Capital Talk.

“I am not stupid. I announced that the train is being discontinued after the approval of PM Khan and the principal secretary,” Rasheed clarified while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Friday.”He [Fawad Chaudhry] should focus on his ministry. “He was just trying to become tarzan, but I will speak to Prime Minister Imran Khan about this.”

