Friday, August 23, 2019  | 21 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

FATF to monitor Pakistan’s progress in tackling terror financing: report

1 hour ago
 

Photo: AFP

The Financial Action Task Force will monitor Pakistan’s progress in implementing an agreed plan against terror financing ahead of its meeting in October, Reuters reported Friday.

The Asia Pacific Group of the FATF had adopted Pakistan’s third mutual evaluation report, which identified a number of areas where further action was required to strengthen anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism framework.

The APG will review the MER and present its report to the FATF next month. On the basis of the APG report, the FATF will make a decision in October whether to exclude Pakistan from its grey list, keep it there or put it on the black list.

Related: Finance ministry denies Indian reports that FATF blacklisted Pakistan

In June, the FATF had given Pakistan four months (till October) to improve its “counter-terrorist financing” operations in accordance with the agreed plan.

In a statement on its website, the FATF had expressed concern that “not only did Pakistan fail to complete its action plan items by January deadline; it also failed to complete its action plan items due May 2019.

“The FATF strongly urges Pakistan to swiftly complete its action plan by October 2019 when the last set of action plan items are set to expire,” the FATF statement said. “Otherwise, the FATF will decide the next step at that time for insufficient progress.”

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
FATF Pakistan
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Karachi’s Soldier Bazaar flooded with sewerage water
Karachi's Soldier Bazaar flooded with sewerage water
local
Watch: Rickshaw driver robbed at gunpoint in Karachi’s Gulshan
Watch: Rickshaw driver robbed at gunpoint in Karachi's Gulshan
local
Lahore children organise peaceful protest for Kashmir
Lahore children organise peaceful protest for Kashmir
geopolitics
 
 
 
 
 
Lahore, Kashmir, rally, children, India
 
MOST READ
Lahore woman's family being threatened not to pursue murder case
Lahore woman’s family being threatened not to pursue murder case
Karachi’s Malir residents don't want authorities cleaning their area
Karachi’s Malir residents don’t want authorities cleaning their area
Hamza Ali Abbasi confirms he's marrying Naimal Khawar
Hamza Ali Abbasi confirms he’s marrying Naimal Khawar
Drugs found in women's shoes at Lahore airport
Drugs found in women’s shoes at Lahore airport
Target killers were working as security guards at Karachi University
Target killers were working as security guards at Karachi University
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.