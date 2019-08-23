Friday, August 23, 2019  | 21 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Violence

Family files for constitution of JIT in Rehan lynching case

2 hours ago
 

The family of a Karachi teenager, who was brutally lynched in the city’s Ferozabad area earlier this week, filed on Friday a petition in the Sindh High Court seeking constitution of a joint investigation team to probe the murder.

Rehan had gone to a house in the Kokan Housing Society on August 17 to collect money for slaughtering a cow. The house owners, however, accused him of robbery and beat him up.

The 16-year-old boy succumbed to his wounds on the way to the hospital.

The incident shook the entire country with outraged masses widely sharing video clips of the lynching on social media and calling for stern punishment to the culprits.

The family of the slain teenager filed a constitutional petition in the SHC today. They stated that the police are not cooperating with them and they have no clue of what is happening.

Related: Mahira, Armeena Khan, Iqra Aziz condemn lynching of Karachi teen 

Rehan was killed in such a manner as if he was a terrorist, the relatives said. Their petition also sought to include relevant sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act in the case.

The family further stated that filming the torture of the teenager falls in the category of cybercrime.

They requested the court to order the Federal Investigation Agency to register a case under the cybercrime law.

The police have so far detained five people for beating the teenager to death.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Karachi lynching Murder
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Hospital waste is being used to make plastic straws, toys
Hospital waste is being used to make plastic straws, toys
local
Karachi’s Soldier Bazaar flooded with sewerage water
Karachi's Soldier Bazaar flooded with sewerage water
local
Watch: Rickshaw driver robbed at gunpoint in Karachi’s Gulshan
Watch: Rickshaw driver robbed at gunpoint in Karachi's Gulshan
local
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Lahore woman's family being threatened not to pursue murder case
Lahore woman’s family being threatened not to pursue murder case
Karachi’s Malir residents don't want authorities cleaning their area
Karachi’s Malir residents don’t want authorities cleaning their area
Hamza Ali Abbasi confirms he's marrying Naimal Khawar
Hamza Ali Abbasi confirms he’s marrying Naimal Khawar
Drugs found in women's shoes at Lahore airport
Drugs found in women’s shoes at Lahore airport
Target killers were working as security guards at Karachi University
Target killers were working as security guards at Karachi University
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.