Family files for constitution of JIT in Rehan lynching case

The family of a Karachi teenager, who was brutally lynched in the city’s Ferozabad area earlier this week, filed on Friday a petition in the Sindh High Court seeking constitution of a joint investigation team to probe the murder.

Rehan had gone to a house in the Kokan Housing Society on August 17 to collect money for slaughtering a cow. The house owners, however, accused him of robbery and beat him up.

The 16-year-old boy succumbed to his wounds on the way to the hospital.

The incident shook the entire country with outraged masses widely sharing video clips of the lynching on social media and calling for stern punishment to the culprits.

The family of the slain teenager filed a constitutional petition in the SHC today. They stated that the police are not cooperating with them and they have no clue of what is happening.

Rehan was killed in such a manner as if he was a terrorist, the relatives said. Their petition also sought to include relevant sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act in the case.

The family further stated that filming the torture of the teenager falls in the category of cybercrime.

They requested the court to order the Federal Investigation Agency to register a case under the cybercrime law.

The police have so far detained five people for beating the teenager to death.

