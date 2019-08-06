Tuesday, August 6, 2019  | 4 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Families claim men wrongly arrested for beating Karachi traffic policemen

2 hours ago
 
Say they were filming the cops beating a rickshaw driver



Two young men, identified as  Ashar and Shoaib, were arrested on Monday evening for allegedly beating traffic policemen in Karachi's Gulberg.

Family members of Ashar and Shoaib staged a protest on Monday night demanding the young men to be released. Protesters claimed the men were wrongfully accused and were only filming a video of the traffic policemen beating up a rickshaw driver.

A video of the policemen beating the rickshaw driver was shown to the police. However, the police have taken no action against the traffic policemen.

A case was registered against Shoaib and Ashar under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

According to the FIR, the traffic police officers had stopped a rickshaw driver and told him to come to the side to prevent traffic jam. A car stopped near them and a man got off and started to shoot a video from his mobile phone.

The traffic policemen said they stopped the young man from filming them. However, he got angry and beat them up. Two other men sitting in the car also came to fight with the cops. The policemen said people witnessing the scene came to help them. They caught Ashar and Shoaib but the third man managed to flee the scene.

The two men will be presented in court on Tuesday.

