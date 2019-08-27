Tuesday, August 27, 2019  | 25 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Economy

Faisalabad’s textile mill owners stage strike against new taxes

2 hours ago
 
They are not running their factories  





Owners have closed their textile factories in Faisalabad while protesting the new taxes imposed by the government. The factory owners say that they can't pay exorbitant electricity bills.
 
Faisalabad textile
 
