HOME > Health

Faisalabad woman blames doctors for newborn’s death

2 hours ago
 

 

Photo: Allied Hospital/Facebook

A newborn died because of the doctors’ negligence at Faisalabad’s Allied Hospital, claimed the baby’s mother, who works as a nurse at the hospital. The administration has formed a committee to launch an investigation into the matter.

Samina had admitted herself at the hospital for the early delivery of her child.

“I’m leaving the hospital empty-handed,” said a sobbing Samina. “The doctors should be punished severely.”

She remarked that the doctors were indifferent towards her baby and that resulted in the child’s death.

“I kept telling them to check the child but they did not listen,” she said. “If they can do this to one of their own, imagine what they must do to other patients.”

Medical Superintendent Dr Khurram Altaf said they have formed an inquiry committee to formally investigate the cause of death. “Those found responsible will be punished accordingly,” he said.

TOPICS:
Children medical negligence
 
10,000 children affected by diarrhoea in 20 days
10,000 children affected by diarrhoea in 20 days
