Faisalabad girl shot dead after mother resists kidnapping attempt

A 13-year-old girl was shot dead on Wednesday in Faisalabad’s Chak Jhumra.

She lived in Sheikhupura’s Safdarabad and had come to Jhumra with her mother to visit some relatives.

The girl and her mother were standing at the bus stop when three men attacked them. They tried to kidnap the girl, but her mother showed resistance after which the men opened fire, killing the girl.

The suspects were identified as Aqib, Shahid and Zahid.

The men had asked for my daughter’s hand in marriage, the girl’s mother said. They had also tried to kidnap her from her school in Safdarabad, she added.

The girl’s body was sent to THQ Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

