Faisalabad ATM robber arrested after video goes viral

The man who made faces at CCTV cameras while robbing an ATM in Faisalabad has been arrested days after his video went viral.

The bank staff helped the police identify the suspect.

Salahuddin, who hails from Gujranwala’s Wah Cantt, had gone to Rahim Yar Khan for another robber when he was arrested. The police said that is unable to speak.

The footage, from an ATM in Faisalabad’s Kutchery Bazaar, shows a man inserting his card that is then captured by the machine. He waited a few minutes but after he realised the card wasn’t coming back out, he went to get help. In the meantime, a thief came in and easily took off the top shelf of the machine and stole the card. He was able to withdraw a total of Rs64,000.

The strangest part of the whole incident were the faces made by the robber. First, he made a funny face and stuck his tongue out at the main camera. Next, he did the same at the camera within the ATM.

