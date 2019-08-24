Saturday, August 24, 2019 | 22 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
HOME
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
TRENDING NOW
24-year-old shot dead during home invasion in Rawalpindi
Rana Sanaullah’s judicial remand extended till September 7
Two killed, one injured in Dera Ismail Khan firing
Five-year-old dies after falling in open manhole in Karachi’s Korangi
Toggle navigation
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
HOME
>
Health
Factory producing knock-off drinks sealed in Peshawar
Abdul Rahman
12 mins ago
9,000 litres of drinks were dumped
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority raided on Saturday a factory producing unhealthy and knock-off drinks.
They produced these drinks using unsanitary methods and low quality ingredients and tried to pass them off as international products.
It dumped 9,000 litres of these drinks and arrested two people.
The factory had been set up in a house in suburb Meora. It has now been sealed and the machinery used at the factory seized.
In the last year, the food authority sealed over 50 factories producing knock-off drinks.
Follow SAMAA English on
Facebook
,
Twitter,
and
Instagram
.
TOPICS:
Peshawar
unhygienic food
RELATED STORIES
Orphans of Peshawar express solidarity with Kashmir’s children
2 days ago
2 days ago
Peshawar’s royal guest house will be used by tribal MPAs
3 days ago
3 days ago
Peshawar resident Mehsud Alam to make Hollywood debut
4 days ago
4 days ago
Tell us what you think:
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published.
Comment
Name
peshawar, kp food authority, kpfa, meora, unhygienic foods, coke, mountain dew, fake mountain dew
MOST READ
Lahore woman's family being threatened not to pursue murder case
Karachi’s Malir residents don't want authorities cleaning their area
Hamza Ali Abbasi confirms he's marrying Naimal Khawar
Pakistan gets its first 5G mobile internet service
Drugs found in women's shoes at Lahore airport
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
SAMAA FM
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.