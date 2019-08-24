Saturday, August 24, 2019  | 22 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Health

Factory producing knock-off drinks sealed in Peshawar

12 mins ago
 
9,000 litres of drinks were dumped



The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority raided on Saturday a factory producing unhealthy and knock-off drinks.

They produced these drinks using unsanitary methods and low quality ingredients and tried to pass them off as international products.

It dumped 9,000 litres of these drinks and arrested two people.

The factory had been set up in a house in suburb Meora. It has now been sealed and the machinery used at the factory seized.

In the last year, the food authority sealed over 50 factories producing knock-off drinks.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
 
