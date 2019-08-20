Tuesday, August 20, 2019  | 18 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Technology

Facebook launches tool to let users control data flow

43 mins ago
 

Photo: AFP

Facebook, under pressure to ramp up privacy rules across its platform, said on Tuesday it was rolling out a tool allowing users to control data that it receives from other apps and websites about their online activity.

The new tool is to give clients access to their so-called “off-Facebook activity” — fed back to Facebook with the aim of targeting advertisements — and give them the option of deleting it.

“Off-Facebook Activity lets you see a summary of the apps and websites that send us information about your activity, and clear this information from your account if you want to,” it said in a statement.

“This is another way to give people more transparency and control on Facebook,” it said.

Currently, commercial websites visited by a customer who also has a Facebook account may send Facebook details of that visit, prompting the social network to show that person ads related to any product they may have searched for.

With the new Facebook tool, users will be able to see a summary of information that other apps and websites have sent Facebook through business tools such as Facebook Pixel or Facebook Login.

They then have the option of disconnecting this information, or all future off-Facebook activity, from their account.

The new feature will be rolled out first in Ireland, South Korea and Spain, and then everywhere else over the coming months, Facebook said.

“We expect this could have some impact on our business, but we believe giving people control over their data is more important,” it said.

Last month, US regulators slapped Facebook with a record $5 billion fine for data protection violations in a wide-ranging settlement that calls for revamping privacy controls and oversight at the social network.

“We’ve agreed to pay a historic fine, but even more important, we’re going to make some major structural changes to how we build products and run this company,” Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg said at the time.

“We’re going to set a completely new standard for our industry,” he said.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
data Facebook
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Quetta artist ditches paint brushes for welding tools
Quetta artist ditches paint brushes for welding tools
culture
Will Pakistan be removed from FATF’s grey list?
Will Pakistan be removed from FATF's grey list?
geopolitics
Target killers were working as security guards at Karachi University
Target killers were working as security guards at Karachi University
news
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Watch: PAF releases 'Azad' song on Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day
Watch: PAF releases ‘Azad’ song on Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day
Lahore woman who assaulted salesperson released on bail
Lahore woman who assaulted salesperson released on bail
Pakistan's leather exports down as fewer animals sacrificed this Eid
Pakistan’s leather exports down as fewer animals sacrificed this Eid
Third mild spell of rain expected today for Karachi
Third mild spell of rain expected today for Karachi
Drugs found in women's shoes at Lahore airport
Drugs found in women’s shoes at Lahore airport
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.