Facebook blocks 31 pages for inciting parents against polio vaccination

Facebook has blocked at least 31 pages for “spreading hate” and “inciting parents” against polio vaccinations, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s focal person on polio said Wednesday.

In a tweet, Babar Atta said that the government of Pakistan will not allow anyone to put the country’s valiant polio workers in harms way.

Today, Pakistan Polio Programme in collaboration with @facebook Blocked 31 Pages & Profiles for spreading hate & inciting parents against polio vaccination. Under any circumstances we will not allow anyone to put our valiant Polio Workers in harms way. #SayNoToPropaganda — Babar Atta (@babarbinatta) August 26, 2019

At least three polio workers were killed in April during an anti-polio campaign, forcing Pakistani officials to move against an online propaganda.

In May, Pakistan had urged Facebook to remove harmful polio-related content from the social networking site.

“The parental refusals due to propaganda on Facebook regarding the vaccine are emerging as the major obstacle in achieving complete eradication of the virus,” Babar Atta had said.

