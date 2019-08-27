Tuesday, August 27, 2019  | 25 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Health

Facebook blocks 31 pages for inciting parents against polio vaccination

3 hours ago
 

File photo: A Pakistani health worker administers vaccine drops to a child during a door-to-door polio campaign on the outskirts of Islamabad. AFP

Facebook has blocked at least 31 pages for “spreading hate” and “inciting parents” against polio vaccinations, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s focal person on polio said Wednesday.

In a tweet, Babar Atta said that the government of Pakistan will not allow anyone to put the country’s valiant polio workers in harms way.

At least three polio workers were killed in April during an anti-polio campaign, forcing Pakistani officials to move against an online propaganda.

In May, Pakistan had urged Facebook to remove harmful polio-related content from the social networking site.

“The parental refusals due to propaganda on Facebook regarding the vaccine are emerging as the major obstacle in achieving complete eradication of the virus,” Babar Atta had said.

Tell us what you think:

