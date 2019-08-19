‘Extreme rhetoric against India’ not conducive to peace: Modi

A few days after Prime Minister Imran Khan had a telephonic conversation with US presdent Donald Trump over the situation in Kashmir, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi telephoned the US president and said that “extreme rhetoric against India” was not conducive to peace, the India Today reported.

According to the report, PM Modi made an indirect reference to PM Khan’s “extreme rhetoric against India” during his telephonic conversation with president Trump.

“In the context of the regional situation, PM Narendra Modi stated that extreme rhetoric and incitement to anti-India violence by certain leaders in the region was not conducive to peace,” a tweet by PM Modi’s office said.

In the context of the regional situation, PM @narendramodi stated that extreme rhetoric and incitement to anti-India violence by certain leaders in the region was not conducive to peace. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 19, 2019

On August 16, PM Khan had discussed with president Trump the deteriorating situation in Indian-administered Kashmir.

“Today (Khan) has talked to President Trump. Views were exchanged on the situation in the region and particularly the situation in occupied Kashmir,” Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said at a press conference.

President Trump, according to deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley, conveyed the importance of Pakistan and India reducing tensions through bilateral dialogue regarding the situation in occupied Kashmir.

New Delhi ended the autonomous status of the part of the Muslim-majority territory it controls in the first week of August, stepping up movement restrictions and cutting off phone and internet access to head off civil unrest. The move ignited calls from Pakistan for the international community to intervene.

On August 16, the UNSC held its first meeting on Kashmir in nearly half a century.

“Pakistan welcomes this meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss the disputed state of Jammu and Kashmir,” Maleeha Lodhi, Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations, had said.

“The voice of the people of occupied Kashmir has been heard today in the highest diplomatic forum. They are not alone,” Lodhi had added.

