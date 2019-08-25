Sunday, August 25, 2019  | 23 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > News

Extortion case filed against police investigating Karachi teen’s lynching

2 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

A case has been registered against the police team investigating the lynching of a teenager in Karachi’s Bahadurabad. 

They have been charged with extortion.

Rehan had gone to a house in the Kokan Housing Society on August 17 to collect money for slaughtering a cow. The house owners, however, accused him of robbery and beat him up. The 16-year-old boy succumbed to his wounds on the way to the hospital.

Videos of the lynching went viral on social media and people called for the culprits to be punished. The Bahadurabad police investigation team had gone to the house of one suspect identified as Daniyal to search for weapons. The video of the lynching showed Daniyal wielding a weapon.

Related: Family files for constitution of JIT in Rehan lynching case

But when the police went to his house, they seized the weapon and asked his family for a massive bribe. The family filed a complaint with the police, after which a case was lodged against the investigation team.

They have been summoned to the DIG’s office.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Karachi lynching Police
 
Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
