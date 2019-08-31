European Parliament, US Congress subcommittees to discuss Kashmir issue

Subcommittees of the European Parliament and US Congress will be meeting to discuss the situation in Indian-held Kashmir.

The US Congress’ Foreign Relations Committee House Subcommittee on Asia will meet to discuss human rights violations in Kashmir. The meeting has been called by chairperson Brad Sherman.

The European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs will meet on September 2 and also discuss Kashmir. AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider will attend the meeting and speak to the MPs.

Both committees will discuss the four-week curfew in Indian-held Kashmir and situation in the valley. Reports coming out of the valley accuse the Indian government of mass imprisonments and human rights violations. India, however, claims everything is returning to normal.

This situation developed after India repealed on August 5 Article 370 of its constitution, therefore revoking the special status granted to Kashmir. Pakistan has been raising the issue on several international platforms, including approaching the UN and OIC. Prime Minister Imran Khan has also spoken to multiple world leaders and briefed them on the situation in Kashmir.

