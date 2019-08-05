Monday, August 5, 2019  | 3 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Geopolitics

Erdogan assures Pakistan of ‘steadfast support’ on Kashmir

1 min ago
 

Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has shared his concerns with Prime Minister Imran Khan on the developing situation in Indian-administered Kashmir in a telephone conversation on Monday.

The Turkish president assured PM Khan of Turkey’s steadfast support in this regard.

The prime minister, as part of outreach to world leaders on the recent developments in Kashmir, phoned the Turkish president and discussed the situation, the PM office’s media wing stated in a press release.

India has repealed articles 35A and 370 of its Constitution, revoking special status granted to Indian-Administered Kashmir. The move comes after India locked down Indian-Administered Kashmir, cut off internet and cell phone services and put senior leaders under house arrest. It also deployed thousands of additional troops to the region.

The Indian attempt to change the status of Kashmir is against United Nations resolutions, said PM Khan, adding that it will disrupt regional peace. Illegal actions of the Indian government will deteriorate the relations between the two neighbouring countries, he remarked.

The Malaysian PM has also said that his country is keeping an eye on the situation in Indian-administered Kashmir. He said that he is looking forward to meet PM Khan during the upcoming UNGA session.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
erdogan Imran Khan
 
