Saturday, August 17, 2019
Local

Encroachment drive: Karachi’s Baloch Colony police station to be demolished

38 mins ago
 

Photo: Online

The Baloch Colony police station in Karachi is going to be demolished.

The KMC’s senior land director sent a letter to the police station’s SHO in which he said that the station is an encroachment.

“You have encroached upon government land at the Nala [on] main Shaheed-e-Millat Expressway, Baloch Colony and constructed a police station illegally and thus committed an offence under Section 3 of the Sindh Property (Removal of Encroachment) Act, 2010,” read the notice.

It was sent on August 16 and gave the SHO seven days to vacate the police station. “In case of failure, this department shall be constrained to remove the same at your own risk and cost under Section 3 of the Sindh Public Property (Removal of Encroachment) Act, 2019 in compliance with the orders of the Supreme Court,” it read.

The KMC has been targeting illegal constructions under a drive ordered by the Supreme Court. The top court wants the city’s footpaths and public spaces to be cleared.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
