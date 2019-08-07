Emergency declared in Islamabad-Rawalpindi after heavy rains

A rain emergency has been declared in Islamabad and Rawalpindi after heavy rains lashed the city Tuesday.

Low-lying areas in the cities have been flooded and drains are overflowing.

A total of 103mm of rain has been recorded in the sister cities so far.

The administration has declared a rain emergency alert and has begun the process of draining water. WASA staff have been deployed with heavy machinery in low-lying areas to drain the water.

The WASA managing director also toured the flooded areas and ordered his staff to work quickly.

A flood is passing through the Lai drain and the water level is currently at 13 feet.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast sporadic rain in upper KP, Rawalpindi-Islamabad, the upper tribal areas, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. In Zhob, Kohat, Bannu, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore and Faisalabad divisions, strong winds and light rain is expected. However, the Met department says there is still a chance of heavier rain.

It has also forecast heavy rain in Karachi from August 10 to 12.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.