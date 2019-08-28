Electricity supply suspended in multiple areas as rain hits Karachi

K-Electric has temporarily suspended power supply to multiple areas of Karachi as soon as it began to rain Wednesday afternoon.

Under its new strategy, K-Electric shut down 500 power feeders and will now close others as heavier rain starts. This move is to prevent electrocution related deaths.

The areas where power has been shut down are Surjani Town, Taiser Town, North Karachi, North Nazimabad, Defence, Soldier Bazaar, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan Iqbal, Federal B Area, Landhi, Korangi, Malir, Model Colony, Khokhra Par, Maripur, Keamari, Baldia, SITE area, Orangi Town, Gadap, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Gulshan-e-Hadeed and Ahsanabad.

Earlier, NEPRA directed K-Electric to take every possible step to ensure no death by electrocution occurs.

Twenty people were killed during the last spell of rain in Karachi. NEPRA sent a team to Karachi to investigate what happened and whether K-Electric was at fault.

The team concluded that the power provider was responsible for the people’s deaths because they were all electrocuted. It said K-Electric’s negligence and incompetence were at fault.

