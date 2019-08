Eight family members were killed after a man opened fire on them while they were sleeping in their house in Sargodha’s Midh Ranjha early Tuesday morning.

The police said that the suspect, who committed suicide after the shooting, was working as a domestic worker at the house.

Several others have been injured and they are being shifted to a nearby hospital.

