A bus carrying 26 people plunged into a ravine, killing eight people, after a bridge broke in the Kandia area of Upper Kohistan on Friday.

Eight bodies have been found, while a search for the rest of the passengers is under way, police said.

The law enforcers said women and children are among the missing people.

All the victims are said to belong to the same family.

