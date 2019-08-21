Eid online food festival: Shahi Lacha Pulao

The food festival is presented by Ariel, powered by Knorr and Lemon Max



Add Knorr Cubes in boiling water and cook until cubes dissolve.

Take a pot and heat with ghee then add whole cumin.

When they start to crackle, add chopped onion. Sauté till they become translucent.

Then add ginger garlic paste, salt, fresh coriander and green chilies.

Sauté till the raw smell disappears.

Add basmati rice and vermicelli and stir well.

Add Knorr chicken stock and cook for 10 minutes on medium flame.

Add soaked saffron and mix gently.

Then add dry fruits.

Now cover the pot with a lid and cook on low flame for 10 mins.

Now your simple and delicious yummy shahi pulao is ready to eat.



Water – 5 CupsKnorr Chicken Cubes –4 PcsBasmati Ghee – 1/3 CupZeeraCumin Seeds – 1 TspOnion (Finely Chopped) –1 CupGinger & Garlic Paste –1 TspSaltFresh Coriander (Chopped) –¼ CupGreen Chilies– 7Basmati Rice –400gVermicelli –1 Small PacketKnorr StockSaffron (Soaked In Warm Milk) –1gMixed dry fruit–200g