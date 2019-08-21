Wednesday, August 21, 2019  | 19 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sponsored Content

Eid online food festival: Shahi Lacha Pulao

2 hours ago
 
The food festival is presented by Ariel, powered by Knorr and Lemon Max



As part of SAMAA digital and Tastemate’s Eid online food festival, we bring you Shahi Lacha Pulao recipe. The food festival is presented by Ariel, powered by Knorr and Lemon Max.

Ingredients

Water – 5 Cups

Knorr Chicken Cubes –4 Pcs

Basmati Ghee – 1/3 Cup

Zeera

Cumin Seeds – 1 Tsp

Onion (Finely Chopped) –1 Cup

Ginger & Garlic Paste –1 Tsp

Salt

Fresh Coriander (Chopped) –¼ Cup

Green Chilies– 7

Basmati Rice –400g

Vermicelli –1 Small Packet

Knorr Stock

Saffron (Soaked In Warm Milk) –1g

Mixed dry fruit–200g

Preparation: 

  1. Add Knorr Cubes in boiling water and cook until cubes dissolve.

  2. Take a pot and heat with ghee then add whole cumin.

  3. When they start to crackle, add chopped onion. Sauté till they become translucent.

  4. Then add ginger garlic paste, salt, fresh coriander and green chilies.

  5. Sauté till the raw smell disappears.

  6. Add basmati rice and vermicelli and stir well.

  7. Add Knorr chicken stock and cook for 10 minutes on medium flame.

  8. Add soaked saffron and mix gently.

  9. Then add dry fruits.

  10. Now cover the pot with a lid and cook on low flame for 10 mins.

  11. Now your simple and delicious yummy shahi pulao is ready to eat.


 
TOPICS:
Food Festival
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
PESCO sends a dog’s picture with its electricity bill
PESCO sends a dog's picture with its electricity bill
local
Watch: Water still accumulated in Punjab Chowrangi underpass
Watch: Water still accumulated in Punjab Chowrangi underpass
local
Quetta artist ditches paint brushes for welding tools
Quetta artist ditches paint brushes for welding tools
culture
 
 
 
 
 
Quetta, painting, artist, sketching
 
MOST READ
Watch: PAF releases 'Azad' song on Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day
Watch: PAF releases ‘Azad’ song on Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day
Lahore woman who assaulted salesperson released on bail
Lahore woman who assaulted salesperson released on bail
Pakistan's leather exports down as fewer animals sacrificed this Eid
Pakistan’s leather exports down as fewer animals sacrificed this Eid
Third mild spell of rain expected today for Karachi
Third mild spell of rain expected today for Karachi
Karachi’s Malir residents don't want authorities cleaning their area
Karachi’s Malir residents don’t want authorities cleaning their area
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.