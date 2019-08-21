Wednesday, August 21, 2019 | 19 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Sponsored Content
Eid online food festival: Shahi Lacha Pulao
Sponsored Content
2 hours ago
The food festival is presented by Ariel, powered by Knorr and Lemon Max
As part of SAMAA digital and Tastemate’s Eid online food festival, we bring you Shahi Lacha Pulao recipe. The food festival is presented by Ariel, powered by Knorr and Lemon Max.
Ingredients
Water – 5 Cups
Knorr Chicken Cubes –4 Pcs
Basmati Ghee – 1/3 Cup
Zeera
Cumin Seeds – 1 Tsp
Onion (Finely Chopped) –1 Cup
Ginger & Garlic Paste –1 Tsp
Salt
Fresh Coriander (Chopped) –¼ Cup
Green Chilies– 7
Basmati Rice –400g
Vermicelli –1 Small Packet
Knorr Stock
Saffron (Soaked In Warm Milk) –1g
Mixed dry fruit–200g
Preparation:
Add Knorr Cubes in boiling water and cook until cubes dissolve.
Take a pot and heat with ghee then add whole cumin.
When they start to crackle, add chopped onion. Sauté till they become translucent.
Then add ginger garlic paste, salt, fresh coriander and green chilies.
Sauté till the raw smell disappears.
Add basmati rice and vermicelli and stir well.
Add Knorr chicken stock and cook for 10 minutes on medium flame.
Add soaked saffron and mix gently.
Then add dry fruits.
Now cover the pot with a lid and cook on low flame for 10 mins.
Now your simple and delicious yummy shahi pulao is ready to eat.
Food Festival
