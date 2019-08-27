ECP summons returning officer’s report in PK-115 case

The Election Commission has summoned the returning officer’s report in a case pertaining to the recount of votes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly constituency PK-115 Ex-Frontier Regions.

The electoral body was, however, informed that the RO has gone for Hajj and will return on September 13.

The case has been adjourned till September 17.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Abid Rehman has filed a petition seeking recounting of votes in the constituency. Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl’s Mohammad Shoaib won the election by securing 18,102 votes, while Rehman stood runner-up in the polls.

The PTI candidate took the stance that he was winning with a lead of 3,000 votes on the day of the election. But the returning officer withheld the results for the next two days, he claimed.

Rehman requested recounting of votes in the constituency.

