ECP reserves verdict on petition against Maryam’s PML-N appointment

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) reserved on Thursday its verdict in the petition challenging Maryam Nawaz’s appointment as the PML-N vice-president.

Maryam was appointed to the post along with 15 other leaders on May 4. PTI MNA Maleeka Bukhari challenged her appointment in the ECP and said that the PML-N leader has been convicted of hiding her assets.

A three-member bench of the Election Commission was hearing the case.

Jahangir Jadoon, the PML-N lawyer, argued that people who have been jailed can hold party positions too. “[Former PM] Nawaz Sharif is running party affairs from jail,” he said. “Nawaz named the Senate chairperson and everyone agreed to it. You cannot take away someone’s right to make decisions.” Party heads can decide who to issue party tickets too, he said, adding that Maryam does not have such powers.

The electoral body is responsible for holding transparent elections and matters pertaining to intra-party elections don’t come under its domain, Jadoon said.

He remarked that the PML-N law only allows results of elections to be challenged. “You can’t challenge the nominations made by party members,” he said.

On this, the election commissioner asked him if he accepts that Maryam was selected and not elected.

Hassan Maan, who was representing Bukhari, said that it doesn’t matter if Maryam was selected or elected. “That is the party’s internal matter.” It is her eligibility for the post that is being contested rather than the way she was appointed, he added.

KP Member Arshad Qaiser asked him under what law was Maryam appointed?

Jadoon said that it was approved by the party leaders.

Maryam’s lawyer, Barrister Zafarullah, said that PML-N has no law that allows anyone to challenge the post of vice-president. He remarked that election commission any only take action if a party violates any of code of conduct, which it hasn’t in Maryam’s case.

Maryam submitted her reply in the case on June 25. “[The] petition has been filed with the mala fide and ulterior motives,” she said in the reply. “The material and substantial facts and legal provisions have been deliberately suppressed and misstated and thereby the petitioner has approached [the ECP] with unclean hands.”

