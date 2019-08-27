ECP postpones verdict in Maryam Nawaz’s PML-N appointment case

The Election Commission has postponed its verdict on a petition challenging the PML-N appointment of former PM Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz.

A bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Sardar Muhammad Raza, had reserved the verdict on August 1.

The electoral body has asked the lawyers to provide it more information about the Supreme Court verdict on Nawaz disqualification and as well as articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution, which pertains to the qualifications for membership of the parliament and the disqualifications, respectively.

Related: Maryam wants petition challenging her PML-N appointment quashed

The verdict will now be announced on September 3.

On May 4, Maryam was appointed as one of the vice-presidents of the PML-N along with 15 other leaders. PTI MNA Maleeka Bukhari challenged her appointment in the ECP and said that the PML-N leader has been convicted of hiding her assets.

The petitioner said that Maryam was convicted by an accountability court in the Avenfield properties case in July 2018. The Islamabad High Court suspended the sentence on September 19, 2018.

She argued that just because the sentence has been suspended it doesn’t mean that the trial court didn’t convict her. “Maryam is not qualified to hold the party post,” they said.

Related: ECP to hear PTI petition against Maryam on May 27

Maryam submitted her reply in the case on June 25. “[The] petition has been filed with the mala fide and ulterior motives,” she said in the reply. “The material and substantial facts and legal provisions have been deliberately suppressed and misstated and thereby the petitioner has approached [the ECP] with unclean hands.”

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.