An earthquake was reported early Thursday morning in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

The quake measures 5.9 on the Richter scale and its epicentre was in Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region. It had a depth of 224km.

The shocks were felt in Peshawar, Malakand, Bannu, Mardan, Abbottabad, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujrat, Jhang, Attok, Jhelum and other areas.

No reports of casualties or serious damage have come in.

