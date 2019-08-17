Saturday, August 17, 2019 | 15 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Local
Drugs found in women’s shoes at Lahore airport
Riaz Ahmed
8 hours ago
Parcel was going to London
An attempt to smuggle drugs was foiled at the Lahore airport on Saturday.
Heroin was found in a parcel going to London. It was found when ANF officials were searching the cargo haul. The drugs were concealed in the lining of women's shoes.
TOPICS:
drugs
lahore airport
