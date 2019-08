He is ready to quit politics if anyone proves otherwise

"I don't own an acre of government land," he said in a media talk on Saturday.As a politician, he said, he had been affiliated with several 'big' ministries over the last 30 years. "In my three times as a minister, no corruption has been proven in my ministries," he said."What will the reputation of a country be globally if the senators of the Parliament's Upper House can get away with cheating, corruption and backstabbing?" he said, adding that no one can respect a country where senators sold their conscience."It was sad that the senators sold themselves. The world must be laughing at us," he said, while referring to the voting in Senate held earlier this week on a no-trust motion moved against the chairperson, Sadiq Sanjrani.