Wednesday, August 28, 2019  | 26 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Geopolitics

Don’t let Kashmir situation worsen, Maleeha Lodhi urges UN

4 hours ago
 

Maleeha Lodhi, Pakistan’s ambassador to the UN, has urged the international community to step in and not let the situation in Kashmir deteriorate any further. 

She met on Tuesday, UN Under Secretary General on Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix and discussed the situation in Indian-held Kashmir with him. She briefed him on the sensitive situation in the valley and the blatant human rights violations.

The curfew in the valley has entered its fourth week, said Ambassador Lodhi, who added that midnight raids and arrests by Indian forces have created instability and fear in the region.

She also urged both the UN and the international community to play their roles in stopping these human rights violations.

On Tuesday, Lodhi also met Maria Fernanda Espinosa, the president of the UN General Assembly, and briefed her on the situation in Kashmir.

The situation in the valley has been tense ever since India repealed Article 370 of its constitution on August 5, revoking the special status granted to Kashmir. The valley has been under curfew ever since and little information is going in or coming out. Pakistan has been urging the international community to pressure India into taking back the repeal.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
TOPICS:
Kashmir maleeha lodhi un
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Maleeha Lodhi, UN, Kashmir, india, pakistan, article 370, united nations, Under Secretary General on Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix
 
MOST READ
Lahore boutique owner shot dead over 'friendship challenge': police
Lahore boutique owner shot dead over ‘friendship challenge’: police
Hamza Ali Abbasi weds Naimal Khawar
Hamza Ali Abbasi weds Naimal Khawar
'Hitman' killed boutique owner on Lahore's Bund Road: police 
‘Hitman’ killed boutique owner on Lahore’s Bund Road: police 
Lahore woman's family being threatened not to pursue murder case
Lahore woman’s family being threatened not to pursue murder case
Hamza Ali Abbasi confirms he's marrying Naimal Khawar
Hamza Ali Abbasi confirms he’s marrying Naimal Khawar
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.