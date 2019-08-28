Don’t let Kashmir situation worsen, Maleeha Lodhi urges UN

Maleeha Lodhi, Pakistan’s ambassador to the UN, has urged the international community to step in and not let the situation in Kashmir deteriorate any further.

She met on Tuesday, UN Under Secretary General on Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix and discussed the situation in Indian-held Kashmir with him. She briefed him on the sensitive situation in the valley and the blatant human rights violations.

The curfew in the valley has entered its fourth week, said Ambassador Lodhi, who added that midnight raids and arrests by Indian forces have created instability and fear in the region.

She also urged both the UN and the international community to play their roles in stopping these human rights violations.

On Tuesday, Lodhi also met Maria Fernanda Espinosa, the president of the UN General Assembly, and briefed her on the situation in Kashmir.

The situation in the valley has been tense ever since India repealed Article 370 of its constitution on August 5, revoking the special status granted to Kashmir. The valley has been under curfew ever since and little information is going in or coming out. Pakistan has been urging the international community to pressure India into taking back the repeal.

