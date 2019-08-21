Doctors perform two kidney transplants in Quetta

Two successful kidney transplants have been carried out at the Balochistan Institute of Nephro-Urology (BINUQ) in Quetta.

The procedures were carried out by a team of qualified doctors, which included Dr Moosa Kakar, Dr Asadullah Lango, Dr Naimatullah, Dr Hayatullah, Dr Jameel Ahmed Khan, Dr Abdul Ghaffar, Dr Maulah Buksh, Dr Asmatullah, and Dr Syed Mehkumuddin, Dr Nadia Niaz, Dr Abdul Nasir and Dr Habibullah from the nephrology department.

The team was led by institute’s CEO Professor Dr Liaquat Agha.

The team made arrangements to minimise the risks usually encountered during kidney transfers, such as bleeding, infection, and rejection of the organ.

The recipients were two male and female patients: 33-year-old Latifullah and 28-year-old Rehana, respectively. Latifullah’s kidneys had failed and his brother Mohibullah donated a kidney to him. Rehana was donated a kidney by her mother.

The procedure was possible thanks to the efforts of Health Minister Mir Nasibullah Mari, Health Secretary Hafiz Abdul Majid, and Dr Agha. Their support and help are commendable as transplant recipients usually have to pay between Rs1,500,000 to Rs2,000,000 for the operation otherwise. The hospital, health ministry, and philanthropists have contributed to make the procedure free of cost.

There is a dire need to create awareness regarding kidney transplants and donation. The media has a huge role to play in this regard. The Institute of Nephro-Urology is playing a huge role to ease the suffering of the public.

The hospital not only treats Pakistani citizens, but patients are brought in from neighbouring countries and treated free of cost with the best standard of care. The hospital is currently in the process of expanding. In the past three months, there has been an improvement in the hospital’s efficiency and in the near future, more revolutionary health procedures are planned.

