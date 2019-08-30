Friday, August 30, 2019  | 28 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Violence

Doctor shot dead in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area

21 mins ago
 

A doctor was shot dead on Friday in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area apparently for resisting a robbery attempt, police said.

Two unidentified men riding a motorcycle stopped a car under the jurisdiction of KDA police station, according to police.

The man inside the vehicle accelerated it and hit a pole, the police said. The suspects then opened fire on him.

The deceased was identified as Dr Askari Hyder Zaidi, who practiced medicine in the Korangi area. His body was shifted to the Jinnah hospital.

SP Gulshan Shahnawaz Chachar said the police were also looking into the killing from a sectarian angle.

The law enforcers found .30 calibre bullet casings at the scene.

The police, however, said they will know more about the case after analyzing the CCTV footage.

Karachi Murder
 
