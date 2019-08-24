DG Khan man cuts off sister’s foot for ‘disobeying’ him

A man was arrested on Friday in Dera Ghazi Khan’s Mana Ahmadani village for chopping off his sister’s foot.

The victim, Salma, is between 35 and 40 years old and is divorced. She sometimes stayed with her brother Shahnawaz and at other times at her sister’s house. But her brother told her to stay at one place and not roam around in the area.

The woman refused to listen to him, which enraged him and he attacked her. He cut off her right foot and beat her up.

The police took the victim to the THQ Hospital and arrested the suspect.

A case was registered under Section 334 (punishment for itlaf-i-udw) of the Pakistan Penal Code against Shahnawaz, punishable with imprisonment of up to 10 years.

The weapon used in the attack was also seized and an investigation has been started.

