HOME > Geopolitics

Democratic government needs to be brought to save Kashmir: Bilawal

2 hours ago
 

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Thursday that a democratic government needs to be brought and the “selected” prime minister will have to be sent home in order to save Kashmir from Indian oppression.

Bilawal said so while addressing a public gathering in Skardu. He said the selected prime minister destroyed the country’s economy and foreign policy.

“The economy of the country has been pawned with the IMF,” he said. “Pakistan has been diplomatically isolated in the world.”

The PPP chairman lambasted the government for burdening the masses with inflation and taxes.

He warned the prime minister that if he made a deal on Kashmir, then he would meet a fate that the world would remember.

“Oh you selected rulers, keep your wits or be prepared for ruthless accountability,” Bilawal said.

He also criticized Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his oppressive policies towards Kashmir. He said Modi has turned the occupied valley into a jail.

“You can arrest the [Kashmiri] people but you cannot suppress their passion,” the PPP chairman said.

“You can blind them through pellet guns but you cannot snatch their dreams away.”

He said that Modi was previously the “butcher of Gujarat”, but now he has become the “butcher of Kashmiris” as well.

Bilawal said the history will remember the Indian prime minister only as a murderer.

He called on the Modi government to release all Kashmiris, adding that they have the right to protest.

The PPP chairman further said that only his party could get the Kashmiri people their rights.

He said a “selected” [prime minister] has been attacking the 18th Amendment of the constitution. “How can that selected give rights to Gilgit-Baltistan” he questioned.

“If Kashmir is to be saved, then a democratic government will have to be brought,” Bilawal said.

“The selected will have to be sent home,” he added.

Tell us what you think:

