‘Defamation notices being used to silence rape, assault survivors’

The Women’s Action Forum – Karachi chapter has expressed its concern over an alarming rise in criminal defamation cases against people speaking or reporting on specific incidents of harassment, assault, and rape.

“This is resulting in a chilling effect and is adversely silencing survivors, and all those engaging in public discourse on the issue of sexual harassment and violence,” it said in a statement on Monday.

The forum has observed that an “increasing number of cases in which notices under the Defamation Ordinance 2000, private complaints before criminal courts, and complaints to the FIA under Section 20 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 are being used to instantly silence those speaking about their experiences”, according to the statement.

Instant action has been taken by the FIA and courts as a result of these complaints, in stark contrast to the apathetic response to complaints made by women facing harassment, the forum remarked.

“Criminal defamation is being weaponised and used as a silencing tool,” the statement claims. “This is counter-productive and unfair.”

In order to overcome such problems, the forum has demanded that Section 20 of Pakistan Electronic Criminal Act and Section 499 and 500 of the Pakistan Penal Code. “These laws are being used to initiate criminal investigations and trials, to threaten people with arrests and jail terms for speaking about harassment or sexual violence,” it says.

The forum has asked for the Defamation Ordinance, 2000 to be amended to ensure “that it is not used as a threat against individuals exposing cases of harassment or sexual violence”.

It has even asked for the FIA to ensure public accountability and transparency around the processing of complaints and progress of cases.

