Deceased patients’ family thrashes security guards at Sargodha hospital

They claim he was administered an incorrect injection but doctors say they discharged the man against medical advice twice and refused to let them administer an anti-venom. The man, Mohammad Saif, had been bitten by a snake.SAMAA TV correspondent Naeem Ur Rehman reported that 55-year-old Saeed, a resident of Pir Shumali, was bitten by a snake and brought to the hospital around 1am. He was administered three injections -- a steroid, an anti-allergy and a tetanus shot. But when doctors asked his family to sign a waiver so they could administer an anti-venom, the family refused.They claimed their 'pir' or spiritual leader had told him that Saeed didn't need any such injection and would get better on his own. They then left the hospital with the patient against medical advice.After two hours they brought Saeed back to the hospital and said he had fainted. When the doctors said they should not have discharged him and once again asked if they could administer the anti-venom, the family refused and left again. When they brought him back for the third time at around 6am, he was already dead.Around 20 to 25 people, all relatives and friends of the deceased, arrived at the hospital and caused a ruckus. They attempted to beat up the doctors but were stopped by security guards. They then turned on them and beat three of them up. One reportedly injured his head in the fracas.No case has been lodged yet against either party.