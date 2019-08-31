CTD arrests suspected bank robber in Karachi’s Nazimabad

The Counter Terrorism Department arrested on Saturday a bank robber affiliated with a banned organisation from Karachi’s Nazimabad.

The CTD in-charge Chaudhry Safdar said that he was affiliated with Lashkar-e-Jhangvi. He was arrested during a raid near Abdullah College Chowrangi.

The suspect, identified as Rafiullah, has been accused of robbing banks to fund banned organisations, said the CTD in-charge.

Rafiullah had robbed a bank in North Nazimabad last month. He had opened fire in a bank too, according to the police.

The police have seized Rs0.2 million from him.

