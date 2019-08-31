Saturday, August 31, 2019  | 29 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

CTD arrests suspected bank robber in Karachi’s Nazimabad

4 mins ago
 

 

The Counter Terrorism Department arrested on Saturday a bank robber affiliated with a banned organisation from Karachi’s Nazimabad. 

The CTD in-charge Chaudhry Safdar said that he was affiliated with Lashkar-e-Jhangvi. He was arrested during a raid near Abdullah College Chowrangi.

The suspect, identified as Rafiullah, has been accused of robbing banks to fund banned organisations, said the CTD in-charge.

Rafiullah had robbed a bank in North Nazimabad last month. He had opened fire in a bank too, according to the police.

The police have seized Rs0.2 million from him.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
ctd Karachi
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
85 police trainees graduate in Multan
85 police trainees graduate in Multan
local
Water filtration plants worth millions are closed in Multan
Water filtration plants worth millions are closed in Multan
local
Faisalabad officials being investigated for illegally renting out public land
Faisalabad officials being investigated for illegally renting out public land
local
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Lahore boutique owner shot dead over 'friendship challenge': police
Lahore boutique owner shot dead over ‘friendship challenge’: police
Hamza Ali Abbasi weds Naimal Khawar
Hamza Ali Abbasi weds Naimal Khawar
Pakistan's first VJ Nadia Faisal passes away
Pakistan’s first VJ Nadia Faisal passes away
'Hitman' killed boutique owner on Lahore's Bund Road: police 
‘Hitman’ killed boutique owner on Lahore’s Bund Road: police 
What's going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
What’s going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.