Thursday, August 29, 2019
Local

Court wants to know how to solve Karachi’s fly infestation

5 hours ago
 

The Sindh High Court has issued notices to the Sindh government, Karachi mayor and heads of all six districts in the fly invasion case. 

They have been instructed to submit their replies by September 11.

“There are too many flies in the city,” said a judge. “What can be done to solve the problem?”

Related: Karachi to be fumigated against fly invasion

This is a serious issue and the city government should look for a solution, the court remarked.

The petition in the case was filed on August 28.  It said that the Sindh government, Karachi mayor, and chairmen of all six districts have not been playing their role in cleaning the city. People have to brush off flies from everything and it has made everyone’s lives quite difficult, it added.

Related: Karachi man approaches court over city’s fly infestation

The petitioner even claimed that diseases, such as dengue and Congo viruses, have become common because the administration doesn’t have a proper garbage and offal disposal system. The situation will become worse if nothing is done, it said.

Swarms of flies have invaded Karachi following the recent spell of monsoon rains during Eidul Azha. The city’s situation deteriorated because streets and roads were inundated, mounds of garbage continued to pile up, and animal waste wasn’t disposed of properly.

