Court orders Karachi police to recover 16 missing children

32 mins ago
 

The Sindh High Court ordered on Wednesday the Karachi police to recover 16 missing children. 

The petitioner’s lawyer told the court that some children are living at a non-government organisation, adding that the authorities don’t let the parents meet their children.

The court instructed the police to accompany the parents to the offices of these NGOs and help them find their children. DIG Arif Hanif said that they are trying their best to reunite the children with their families.

The court has given the police till October 23 to recover the missing children and submit a report in the court.

Related: 'Missing' man reunites with family after 12 years

“I go to the main office of an NGO every daily but they don’t let me meet my daughter,” a father told the reporters after the hearing.

Another woman said that it has been two years since she saw her daughter.

missing children Sindh High Court
 
