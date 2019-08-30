Friday, August 30, 2019  | 28 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Court orders confiscation of Salman Shehbaz’s properties

8 mins ago
 

An accountability court ordered on Friday confiscation of properties owned by Salman Shehbaz, son of Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif, in a money laundering case.

The court issued the order on the request of National Accountability Bureau. The anti-graft body, in its petition, stated that the accused persons were not cooperating in the investigation of the case and had fled the country.

Ordering the confiscation of properties, the court sought a report from the authorities by September 30.

It also directed for initiating proceedings to declare the NA opposition leader’s son a proclaimed offender.

On the other hand, NAB sources informed SAMAA TV that Salman’s assets were estimated at Rs2.6 billion in 2017. Of these, Rs1.05 billion were remitted to him from abroad.

They said Salman also has shares in various industrial units, including Chaudhry Sugar Mills and Ramzan Sugar Mills.

Tell us what you think:

