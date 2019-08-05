Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Salman Shahbaz

An accountability court in Lahore issued on Monday non-bailable arrest warrants for Shehbaz Sharif’s son, Salman Shehbaz, in a corruption case. He has been accused of owning assets beyond his income.

NAB had filed an application in the court and said that Salman has been issued notices six times in the case but he has yet to appear before them.

The court has ordered NAB to present him on August 10.

Shehbaz’s brother, Hamza Shahbaz, is already in NAB’s custody. He was arrested on June 11.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.