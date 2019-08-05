Monday, August 5, 2019  | 3 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Court extends remand of prime suspect in video leak case

2 hours ago
 

An Islamabad court extended the judicial remand of the prime suspect in the Judge Arshad Malik case till August 19. 

Mian Tariq Mehmood was supposed to be presented before a district and sessions court on Monday, but he wasn’t presented because of court holidays.

Duty Judge Mian Azhar Nadeem extended his remand.

The FIA has accused the suspect of shooting videos of Judge Malik. During a press conference, PML-N leader Maryan Nawaz showed videos of the same judge telling another person that he was pressurised to convict Nawaz Sharif in the Al Azizia mills case. The judge, however, denied the allegations.

Related: Judge Malik wants to file an FIR against Maryam Nawaz

Mehmood was arrested and remanded into FIA custody on July 17.

Six people have been named in the case, including Mehmood and Nasir Janjua.

An anti-electronic crime court approved Janjua’s bail till August 7 in the case.

