Court extends Faryal Talpur’s remand in money laundering case

1 hour ago
 

Former president Asif Ali Zardari’s sister, Faryal Talpur, was shifted to the Polyclinic Hospital after her blood sugar level shot up early Friday morning. 

Talpur was taken to the hospital at 5am by the National Accountability Bureau. The anti-graft watchdog is likely to declare the hospital as sub-jail.

She was supposed to appear before the accountability court today (Friday) after the NAB prosecutor requested a two-day extension in her remand.

The NAB prosecutor has said that they couldn’t present her in court as the doctors have advised Talpur to rest and refrain from travel.

Related: NAB granted transit remand to take Faryal Talpur to Karachi

An accountability court extended the physical remand of Talpur till August 19. She will be shifted to jail on judicial remand after getting discharged from the hospital.

The court had earlier extended Talpur’s remand for one day and ordered NAB to produce her on Friday.

Talpur is being investigated in the fake accounts case. She was arrested by NAB on June 14 for alleged money laundering through fake accounts.

