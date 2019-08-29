Court dismisses petition against appointment of Shabbar Zaidi

The Islamabad High Court dismissed a petition challenging the appointment of Shabbar Zaidi as the chairperson of the Federal Board of Revenue

The bench stated that a court could not take responsibility or blame for the economic situation of the country.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked the country was facing an economic crisis. In such a situation, the court could not interfere with the powers of the executive and take responsibility for the economic crisis, he said.

If this appointment is set aside, the court will be blamed, he said.

The judge advised the petitioner raise the matter in Parliament as the executive is answerable to the Parliament.

In May, an Inland Revenue Service officer challenged the appointment Zaidi as head of the FBR.

The petitioner said the appointment is in violation of Article 199 of the Constitution.

A B-19 officer in the Inland Revenue Service, the petitioner said he had “legitimate expectation for promotion to the post of FBR chairperson, which is the top slot in the hierarchy of his service”. But the post was given to Zaidi instead, whom he argues has no significant experience in any managerial or administrative position in any private sector organisation comparable to the FBR.

He said Zaidi was appointed in an “illegal manner”. Mohammad also argued that the “honorary/pro bono” basis on which Zaidi has been appointed is illegal. There’s no law allowing this, he argued, adding that he believed this meant Zaidi would not be held accountable for his actions, omissions and performance.

Zaidi was appointed FBR chief on May 6 after former chairperson Jehanzeb Khan was removed.

