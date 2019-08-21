Court asks for cabinet notification approving KPT appointments

The Supreme Court asked on Wednesday for the cabinet notification approving the appointments of some employees of the Karachi Port Trust while hearing an illegal appointments case against the former chairperson of the trust, Javed Hanif.

Munir A Malik, the KPT’s lawyer, said that the contractual employees were made permanent on the instructions of the prime minister. He argued that the trust has made such appointments in the past as well.

Justice Azmat Saeed remarked that part-time employees were made permanent but the posts were never advertised. “Are Pakistan’s other people second-class citizens? Can they not work for KPT?” he asked.

The case has been adjourned for two weeks.

