Court angry with authorities over derailment of KCR project

The Supreme Court chided the relevant authorities over their failure to clear the track for the Karachi Circular Railway even after three months of being issued orders to do so.

In May, the top court had given a one-month deadline to Railways Secretary Farrukh Habib to remove encroachments from its track.

“We gave you a month,” remarked Justice Gulzar Ahmed, who was heading a three-member bench hearing the petition on the revival of the local train and tram service at the Karachi Registry. “What did you do?”

The court reprimanded the secretary for not knowing the difference between circular and local trains. “You have to revive both train services. You are unable to appreciate what is written in the court order.”

The judge added, “Do you know what a local train is? Do you know anything about this city? Have you seen the encroachment on the track? Did you even read the court order?”

Related: Supreme Court worried by state of Karachi’s Sea Breeze building

Habib said that he had recently taken charge of the post, to which the bench asked him why he even came to court if he wasn’t prepared?

The court then summoned the divisional superintendent of railways but was instead greeted with a new face. Justice Ahmed remarked that four or five divisional superintendents have been posted in Karachi so far.

The comment made Habib laugh but Ahmed made it abundantly clear that he wasn’t kidding. “No need to show us your teeth, tell us if you have implemented the court order,” the judge reprimanded the secretary. “Have you come all the way from Islamabad to have fun? You don’t know anything.”

Related: SC wants KCR functional within a month

Salman Talibuddin, who is the advocate general of Sindh, said that the railways department cannot revive the project. “It doesn’t have the capability to do so.”

The court has given the Sindh government and the railways department till August 9 to tell it when the project will be revived.

Gulshan amenity plot

The court has summoned a senior member of the Board of Revenue in a case pertaining to construction on an amenity plot adjacent to Aladin Park in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

The NAB chairperson has been issued a notice to investigate the case too.

Related: KCR affected residents to get accommodation next year: Saeed Ghani

Justice Ahmed said that the land was illegally allotted to a third party. “The allotment itself is a Qatari letter too,” he remarked.

He said that the whole of Karachi has been sold off due to such letters. “Who gave permission for its allotment? How will the lease be cancelled?” The judge said that they can’t approve any such leases.

A member of the Land Utilisation department told the court that the land was allotted in 1999 and a committee had given permission for its regularisation in 2010.

The committee was only supposed to find out the market value of the plot, the court noted.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.