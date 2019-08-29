Thursday, August 29, 2019  | 27 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Local

Court angry with administration for neglecting animals at Islamabad Zoo

58 mins ago
 

Photo: Online

The Islamabad High Court expressed on Thursday its anger at the administration for not taking care of the animals at the city’s zoo. 

The court said that the zoo administration has not followed the court’s orders and hinted at initiating contempt proceedings against them.

The climate change secretary and other respondents have been asked to submit a report on the issue.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah asked a representative of an international wildlife authority if the zoo is of international standard or not. The representative replied that it is not.

Related: Who is running the Islamabad Zoo?

The deputy secretary of the climate change ministry told the court that officials went to visit the zoo but it was locked.

The court said that it will not leave the people responsible if anything happens to the animals at the zoo.

The case has been adjourned till September 2.

The Islamabad Zoo has been in the news recently because of the poor conditions of the animals there. People have raised awareness regarding the condition of the zoo’s elephant, Himalayan brown bear and marsh crocodile.

Related: Islamabad zoo’s management handed over to climate change ministry

A petition was even filed in the high court asking the authorities to hand over the zoo’s Himalayan brown bear to the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board for medical treatment.

The court, in its order, noted that the zoo authorities accepted that sufficient funds were not available with them to treat the animals at the zoo. “The zoo administration does not deny that it is neither equipped nor has sufficient funds and facilities for taking proper care of the animals which have been detained at the zoo,” it said.

islamabad high court Islamabad Zoo
 
