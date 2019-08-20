Tuesday, August 20, 2019  | 18 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Health

Congo virus claims three lives in Karachi

4 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

Three people diagnosed with Congo virus have died in Karachi. 

Shabbir, a resident of Moach Goth, died during treatment at a hospital. Another patient, identified as 45-year-old Syed Asad, died at the Indus Hospital Monday.

On Sunday night, a 24-year-old man, Hamal, died during treatment at Jinnah Postgraduate and Medical Centre. He had come to Karachi from Thatta.

The deadly virus has claimed a total of 13 lives in Pakistan this year.

Last year, 41 people contracted the virus. In Karachi, 16 people died after contracting the disease, most of whom were from Quetta, according to officials.

Congo virus is a disease spread by ticks. It causes haemorrhagic fevers and has a fatality rate of between 10% and 40%, according to the World Health Organisation.

Signs that you have Congo virus are fever, muscle aches, dizziness, neck pain and stiffness, backaches, sore eyes and sensitivity to light. It is also possible to feel nausea, throw up, experience diarrhea, abdominal pain, and a sore throat.

Congo virus Karachi
 
