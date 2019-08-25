CNG stations to remain closed in Sindh on Monday, Tuesday

CNG filling stations will remain closed across the Sindh province on Monday and Tuesday, according to a schedule issued by the Sui Southern Gas Company.

The gas supply company issued a schedule Sunday regarding 48-hour suspension of gas supply to filling stations in Sindh.

It said the supply of gas will remain suspended from 8am on Monday to 8am on Wednesday.

The gas supply to CNG stations will also be suspended for 24 hours from 8am on Friday, August 30, according to SSGC.

However, the gas supply will continue uninterrupted on Saturday and Sunday, it said.

