Children Hospital Quetta gets nutrition and tuberculosis units

Balochistan Health Minister Mir Nasibullah Marri inaugurated on Thursday nutrition and tuberculosis units at the Children Hospital Quetta.

Speaking to reporters at the inauguration ceremony, the health minister elaborated on the features of the hospital. He said the government had taken over the facility on July 8 and it was working on improving the standards there.

Marri said top quality equipment was available at the hospital, which was at par with international standards.

“Earlier heavy fees were being charged for treatment but we have put an end to it,” he said.

The minister said the service structure of the hospital was currently under review and doctors would be hired to fill vacant posts as soon as possible. He claimed that a shortage of qualified specialists in Balochistan led patients to seek treatment in other provinces.

To a question regarding the shortage of medicines, he said the issue would be resolved in the next few days. This time, Marri said, they were purchasing medicines only from reputable multinational companies.

Commenting on the government’s talks with protesting doctors, he said they had only arrested the staff members involved in harassment of a female doctor.

“The doctors and staffers, who continue to protest needlessly, will now be dealt with strictly,” the minister warned.

He said the rest of the doctors were discharging their duties responsibly. Marri also warned of action against the staffers who were simultaneously working at multiple institutes.

He also shared that the federal government was working on establishing a trauma centre in the province to facilitate the citizens.

